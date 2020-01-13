Monday, January 13th | 17 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

First Herbalist Conference in Israel Comes Under BDS Attack

Netanyahu Sends Letter to Israeli-American Woman Imprisoned in Russia: ‘With You Always, Until Your Release and After’

Jersey City Kosher Market Shooters Were Carrying Devastating Bomb, Officials Disclose

‘Grieving Nations’ to Discuss Legal Action Against Iran Over Downed Airliner: Ukraine

US Ousts 21 Saudi Military Personnel After Florida Killings

Israel Develops New Lightweight Armor-Piercing Missile

Canadian Government Urged to Blacklist Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as Terror Group

Trump Praises Iranian Students for Refusing to Trample American Flag

New York Hanukkah Machete Attack Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Hate Crime Charges

ABC’s Remake of Israeli TV Show ‘Baker and the Beauty’ to Air April 6th

January 13, 2020 1:38 pm
0

Iran’s Only Female Olympic Medalist Defects, Calls Out Tehran Regime’s ‘Hypocrisy’ and ‘Lies’

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Taekwondo champion Kimia Alizadeh, Photo: Reuters / Issei Kato.

Iran‘s only female Olympic medalist has been training in the southern Dutch city of Eindhoven after leaving her homeland several weeks ago, national broadcaster NOS reported on Monday.

Taekwondo champion Kimia Alizadeh, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, had said on social media she left because she had had enough of being used by its authorities as a propaganda tool.

A taekwondo trainer in the Netherlands, Mimoun El Boujjoufi, told the NOS he had been approached by Alizadeh a month ago.

“She was on holiday in Europe, but decided with her partner not to return to Iran,” el Boujjoufi was quoted as saying. “Of course she is welcome here. We know her qualities. She is a great addition to taekwondo in the Netherlands.”

Related coverage

January 13, 2020 1:54 pm
0

Four Wounded in Attack on Iraqi Military Base That Houses US Forces

Four people were wounded on Sunday in an attack on Balad Air Base in northern Iraq which houses US personnel. The...

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Alizadeh had implied she had moved to Europe, but provided no details.

“No one has invited me to Europe and I haven’t been given a tempting offer. But I accept the pain and hardship of homesickness because I didn’t want to be part of hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery,” she said.

“I am one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran whom they’ve been playing for years… I wore whatever they told me and repeated whatever they ordered. Every sentence they ordered I repeated,” she wrote.

It was unclear whether the Netherlands had been contacted about an asylum request. The Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

Alizadeh said the Islamic Republic’s authorities had attributed her success to their management and the fact that she wore the Islamic veil, which is obligatory in Iran.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.