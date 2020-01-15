Wednesday, January 15th | 18 Tevet 5780

January 15, 2020 10:57 am
Israel, Russia to Jointly Mark Auschwitz Liberation at UN

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Russian-Israeli World War II veterans take part in the Veterans Day parade in honor of the Allies’ victory over Nazi Germany, in Jerusalem on May 14, 2019. Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

JNS.org – In recent months, Israel and Russia have been forging a unique partnership at the United Nations.

Amid the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon and his Russian counterpart, Vasily Nebenzya, decided to join forces and convene a historic event to mark the liberation of the notorious Nazi death camp, to be held at United Nations Headquarters in New York next week.

The event will be attended by Auschwitz survivors and Russian veterans who took part in the Soviet military campaign to liberate the camp. Also attending will be UN Secretary General António Guterres, other senior UN officials, ambassadors from across the globe, and representatives from pro-Israel organizations.

Danon and Nebenzya will also inaugurate a photography exhibit about the Auschwitz liberation.

“Seventy-five years after the liberation of Auschwitz by the Allied forces, we will commemorate that historic event in the place where the decision was made that paved the path to the establishment of the Jewish state. This is the hour for cooperation between [Israel and Russia],” Danon said.

