House Bill Introduced to Penalize International Entities for Engaging in BDS

JNS.org – A bill introduced on Tuesday in the US House of Representatives would penalize international organizations that boycott Israel.

Introduced by Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), the Israel Anti-Boycott Act would expand the 1979 Export Administration Act “to prohibit boycotts or requests for boycotts imposed by international governmental organizations against Israel,” said Zeldin in a statement.

“This legislation would not only reinforce Congress’ opposition to the BDS movement, but protects American companies from being forced to provide information to international organizations that peddle this hate-filled movement, and holds those who attempt to violate that protection accountable,” he said.

The bill has 59 co-sponsors, including one Democrat, Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York.