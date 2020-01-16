Thursday, January 16th | 19 Tevet 5780

January 16, 2020 10:58 am
House Bill Introduced to Penalize International Entities for Engaging in BDS

avatar by JNS.org

Supporters of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions campaign. Photo: Alex Chis.

JNS.org – A bill introduced on Tuesday in the US House of Representatives would penalize international organizations that boycott Israel.

Introduced by Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), the Israel Anti-Boycott Act would expand the 1979 Export Administration Act “to prohibit boycotts or requests for boycotts imposed by international governmental organizations against Israel,” said Zeldin in a statement.

“This legislation would not only reinforce Congress’ opposition to the BDS movement, but protects American companies from being forced to provide information to international organizations that peddle this hate-filled movement, and holds those who attempt to violate that protection accountable,” he said.

The bill has 59 co-sponsors, including one Democrat, Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York.

A separate bill to combat BDS passed the Senate last year but has stalled in the House.

