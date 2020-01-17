Friday, January 17th | 20 Tevet 5780

January 17, 2020 1:38 pm
After Outcry, NowThis Removes Video of Student Claiming Anne Frank 'Didn't Die in a Concentration Camp'

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

George Washington University senior Becca Lewis. Photo: Screenshot.

The progressive news outlet NowThis removed on Thursday a segment of a video it had posted online earlier this week in which a George Washington University student claimed Anne Frank “didn’t die in a concentration camp.”

The comment was made by senior Becca Lewis, who identified herself as Jewish, during a group discussion about US President Donald Trump’s recently-issued executive order on combating antisemitism on college campuses.

She said, “What’s going to happen if there’s another Holocaust? Well, we’re seeing what’s happening. We’re seeing people die at the border for lack of medical care. That’s how Anne Frank died. She didn’t die in a concentration camp, she died from typhus.”

Lewis faced withering criticism on social media for the remark, including a Holocaust denial accusation.

On Thursday, NowThis tweeted, “CORRECTION: We have removed a segment of this video in which the speaker misspoke regarding Anne Frank’s death.”

“These Jewish and Palestinian students are speaking out against Trump for equating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism in his Judaism executive order,” it added.

