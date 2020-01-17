Friday, January 17th | 20 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Over 10 Percent of Israelis Make Weekly Use of Bikes and E-Scooters, Report Says

Jewish Astronomer Becomes First Woman to Have US Observatory Named After Her

New Nature Reserves to Open in Judea and Samaria for First Time Since Oslo Accords

Trump Hears From Bullied Student, Issues Guidelines on School Prayer, Federal Funds for Religious Entities

New York Ed Department Offers Free Student Field Trips to Museum of Jewish Heritage

Board Game ‘Secret Hitler’ Pulled From Montreal Store Shelves After Complaints

Iran Can Take Fight Beyond Its Borders, Khamenei Warns in Rare Friday Sermon

Amid Anti-Regime Protests, Iranians Repeatedly Refuse to Trample American, Israeli Flags

Global Survey Shows Young Israelis Not Optimistic About Resolution of Conflict With Palestinians

Trump Impeachment Trial Opens; White House Faulted on Ukraine Aid Freeze

January 17, 2020 10:49 am
0

Over 10 Percent of Israelis Make Weekly Use of Bikes and E-Scooters, Report Says

avatar by Udi Etsion and Adi Pick / CTech

A bicycle parking station in Israel. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Ctech – Approximately 12 percent of Israelis use bikes, electric bicycles, and electric scooters on a weekly basis, according to a global public transport report released by Israel-based public transportation app Moovit App Global Ltd. Wednesday. Around 7.5 percent of Israelis use micro-mobility options every day.

Tel Aviv is often considered an ideal market for micro-mobility vehicles thanks to its warm climate and mostly flat terrain. In 2019, Tel Aviv had the highest rate of shared e-scooter users per capita, according to a Thursday report by Israeli news outlet Ynet that cited Brad Bao, the CEO of smart mobility company Lime.

Bangkok had the highest percentage of micro-mobility users in the world on a daily basis, nearly 30 percent of the population according to the report, followed by the Mexican cities of San Luis Potosi and Monterrey, where 24 percent and 21 percent of the respective population uses bikes, e-bicycles, and e-scooters every day.
The average distance a person travels during a commute in Israel is 19.6 kilometers, the second-longest distance among the 24 countries Moovit surveyed. The top spot went to The United Arab Emirati cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which boast an average trip distance of 20.88 kilometers.
In terms of the average commute time to and from work, Israelis spend longer in transit than most international counterparts. The average commute time in Israel, according to Moovit, is 52 minutes in each direction. The city with the highest average commute time, however, 72 minutes, is Istanbul, and the lowest commute time, 20 minutes, was recorded in Burgos, Spain.
The average wait time in Israel for transit during a commute is 14.2 minutes, with 46 percent of public transportation users making two transfers during their commute to work, and 18 percent making three or more.
Founded in 2012 and based in central Israel, Moovit develops a free mobile navigation app that offers real-time public transit information in 3,000 cities spanning 92 countries.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.