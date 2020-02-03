Monday, February 3rd | 8 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Slams UNRWA Head for Attacking Trump Peace Plan

Arabs in Israeli Border Towns Fear Loss of Citizenship Under Trump Peace Plan

Israel and Sudan Set to Begin Normalizing Ties, After Leaders Meet in Uganda

Palestinian Archbishop Condemned for ‘Blood Libel’ After Accusing Israel of Poisoning Him

Uganda ‘Studying’ Opening Embassy in Jerusalem, Museveni Tells Netanyahu

IDF Beefs Up Air Defenses in South, Concerned Iran Is Pressuring Islamic Jihad to Escalate Rocket Attacks

Red Hot Chili Peppers to Headline Day-Long Music Festival in Tel Aviv

Iran Oil Minister Says China’s Virus Impacted Oil Demand

RJC Withdraws Support From Republicans Who Voted Against Never Again Education Act

Erdogan Says Turkey Hits Back After Syrian Shells Kill Turkish Troops

February 3, 2020 11:24 am
0

IDF Beefs Up Air Defenses in South, Concerned Iran Is Pressuring Islamic Jihad to Escalate Rocket Attacks

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

An Iron Dome battery fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Aug. 9, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

The IDF is deploying additional Iron Dome aerial defense batteries in southern Israel out of concern that Gaza-based Islamic Jihad, under the influence of Iran, could attempt to escalate its rocket attacks against the Jewish state.

Recent days have seen sporadic rocket, for which Islamic Jihad has been responsible. Due to the heightened tensions, Islamic Jihad leaders have gone underground, out of fear they could be targeted for assassination by Israel.

The Israeli news site Walla reported on Monday that Hamas, which rules Gaza, is afraid of being seen as a collaborator with Israel as a result of ongoing back-channel negotiations for a long-term truce. It also does not wish to appear less radical than the Palestinian Authority, which is currently denouncing US President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century” proposal in defiant terms.

Consequently, Hamas is permitting Islamic Jihad to fire rockets at Israel, and the IDF believes Islamic Jihad might exploit this opportunity to intensify its activities.

Furthermore, Iran is reportedly putting pressure on both Islamic Jihad and Hamas to conduct terror attacks against Israel, both to take revenge for the US assassination of the Tehran regime’s Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and to influence the upcoming Knesset elections.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.