Thursday, February 6th | 11 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel, Italy Eye Joint Scientific Space Venture

Israel Sees Dawn of a New Era as African and Arab Countries Seek Diplomatic Cooperation

Israeli Police Officer Lightly Wounded in Old City Shooting Attack

Netanyahu: If Gaza Fire Continues, IDF Will Retaliate Before the March 2 Elections

Canadian Tory Leadership Candidate Backtracks on Jerusalem Stand

With the Right Regulation, Industry and the Environment Can Coexist, Says Israeli Activist Lawyer

O’Brien: Uptick in Global Antisemitism Means Greater Immigration to Israel

A New Moon Landing Will Be a Gateway to Mars, Says Israeli Space Policy Expert

Israeli Counter-Drone System Recognized By US Defense Innovation Unit

Urban Dictionary Criticized for ‘Hurtful, Disrespectful’ Definition of Auschwitz

February 6, 2020 10:02 am
0

As String of Palestinian Attacks Leaves 16 Israelis Wounded, Netanyahu Vows ‘Terrorism Will Not Defeat Us’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An Israeli policeman surveys the scene of car-ramming attack in Jerusalem, Feb. 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ohad Zwigenberg.

A string of Palestinian terrorist attacks in Jerusalem and the West Bank on Thursday left 16 Israelis wounded.

“Terrorism will not defeat us — we will win,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the surge of violence.

In the first incident, 14 IDF soldiers were injured — one seriously — in an early Thursday morning car-ramming assault at the old train station on David Remez Street in the Israeli capital.

The perpetrator fled the area and the vehicle used in the attack was later found south of Jerusalem, near the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Related coverage

February 6, 2020 11:37 am
0

Israel, Italy Eye Joint Scientific Space Venture

JNS.org - A unique space launch will take place at the end of March this year, as part of a...

Later on Thursday, an Israeli Border Police officer was lightly wounded by a gunman in Jerusalem’s Old City, near the Temple Mount.

The assailant — an Israeli Arab from the northern city of Haifa who had recently converted to Islam from Christianity — was killed at the scene.

This was followed after a few hours by a shooting at a guard post at a junction on Route 463 in the Binyamin region of the West Bank, north of Jerusalem.

One IDF soldier was lightly hurt. The attacker escaped.

A Hamas spokesman, Hazem Qassem, said on Thursday, “The spreading resistance and clashes by our people in the West Bank and their resistance in the heart of occupied Jerusalem is an active response against the destructive Trump deal” — referring to US President Donald Trump’s recently-unveiled Israeli-Palestinian peace proposal.

The IDF is sending reinforcements to the Jerusalem and West Bank sectors, in a bid to thwart further attacks.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.