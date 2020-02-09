Condition of Israeli Soldier Critically Wounded in Car-Ramming Attack Stabilizes

The condition of an Israeli soldier critically injured in a car-ramming attack in Jerusalem on Thursday continues to improve, Israel’s Channel 13 reported on Sunday.

The soldier has reportedly been taken off a respirator and is currently breathing on his own. His condition is still listed as serious, but has stabilized.

The wounded serviceman, from the IDF’s elite Golani Brigade, was with a group of soldiers on their way to a swearing-in ceremony at the Western Wall when they were struck by a car driven by Khaled al-Turman, 24, who was arrested later the same day.

There were no fatalities in the attack, in which 12 soldiers were injured, including the critically wounded soldier currently hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the capital.

Several of the injured soldiers managed to attend the swearing-in ceremony later that day, and others watched a livestream of the event.

The car-ramming was followed by two shooting attacks, again causing no fatalities but rattling an already tense situation in Jerusalem and the West Bank following the recent release of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

Following his arrest, it was revealed that al-Turman had posted a video on his Facebook page in which he sang an ancient Islamic song with words referring to readiness for war.

An hour before the attack, he wrote on Facebook, “I have found my answers.”

On January 19, al-Turman uploaded a picture of the Temple Mount to Facebook with the text, “There are things in the heart that no rifle can kill.”

Al-Turman’s brother Muhammad, however, denied his brother was a terrorist, saying at the end of a court hearing, “This is a car accident.”

“He fled because he was afraid they would shoot and kill him,” Muhammad added, claiming that his brother had willingly turned himself in to the police following the incident.

“I personally took him to the station because he did a hit and run,” Muhammad said.