Israel’s Elbit Systems Wins $136 Million in Contracts in Asia-Pacific

February 10, 2020 10:08 am
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The logo of the Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at its offices in Haifa, Feb. 26, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Baz Ratner / File.

Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Monday it won contracts worth $136 million to provide customers in Asia-Pacific with airborne laser direct infrared countermeasure (DIRCM) systems.

These systems are designed to protect aircraft against heat-seeking ground-to-air missiles.

The contracts will be carried out over four years.

Under the contracts, Elbit Systems will equip fleets of Airbus and Boeing aircraft with DIRCM systems, including the company’s infrared missile-warning systems.

These contract awards follow recent awards to install DIRCM systems onboard Airbus A400 aircraft of the German Air Force and onboard NATO’s Airbus A330 multinational multi-role tanker transport fleet.

