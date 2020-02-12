Wednesday, February 12th | 17 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Groups Call on SXSW Festival to Remove Roger Waters From Lineup

Report Shows Improvement in Saudi Textbooks, Though Extremism Still Lingers

Trump Administration’s 2021 Budgets Excludes Funding for Palestinian Security Forces

IfNotNow Turns Up Volume in Democratic Circles, Pushing Pro-BDS, Anti-Israel Agenda

Israel’s Sheba Medical Center Develops Telemedicine to Limit Coronavirus Spread

Danon Remains ‘Optimistic’ UN Will Reprimand Iran for Attempted Satellite Launch

Israel Denounces ‘Shameful’ UN Report on Companies Active in West Bank Settlements

US Charges Five With Conspiring to Violate Oil Sanctions on Iran

The Amazing Eight-Day ‘Trigger’

Western Governments Play a Key Role in Successful Honor Killing Escapes

February 12, 2020 11:03 am
0

Jewish Groups Call on SXSW Festival to Remove Roger Waters From Lineup

avatar by JNS.org

Roger Waters. Photo: Jethro via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Jewish and pro-Israel groups have called on music, film and media festival South by Southwest (SXSW) to remove an interview with former Pink Floyd frontman and anti-Israel activist Roger Waters from its events schedule.

Waters is listed as one of the festival’s keynote speakers and is scheduled to give a sit-down interview with documentary filmmaker Michael Moore.

“Waters is an avowed antisemite with a long history of demonizing Jews and Israel, which he refers to as a ‘racist apartheid regime’ and a ‘theocracy,’ ” said B’nai B’rith International in a statement on Tuesday. “He is a prominent advocate of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and blames ‘the Jewish lobby’ for objecting to his views. His shows have featured an inflatable pig marked with a Star of David, which he refused to apologize for.”

“By cloaking his antisemitic beliefs in anti-Israel invective, Waters apparently believes he has carte blanche to spew anti-Jewish tropes,” continued the group. “It is unconscionable that Waters be given any platform to air his antisemitic views, much less the chance to be a keynote speaker at a major music festival. SXSW should remove him from its lineup immediately.”

Related coverage

February 9, 2020 9:59 am
0

Amazon Pulls Books by Author Who Accuses Jews of ‘Active Role in Promoting War’

JNS.org - Following outrage, Amazon has stopped selling two books by an author who praises Hitler and has accused Jews...

The Zionist Organization of America called for SXSW to cancel Waters’ appearance “immediately.”

The Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET) organization has also called on SXSW to revoke its invitation to the longtime musician.

SXSW, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, is scheduled for March 13-22 in Austin, Texas.

The B’nai B’rith International and ZOA campaigns come on the heels of them getting Major League Baseball to say it will no longer run advertisements for Waters’ upcoming North American tour.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.