Wednesday, February 12th | 17 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: In Phone Call With Zuckerberg, Netanyahu Claims Facebook Biased Against Likud

Top UAE Businessman Says Gulf States Should ‘Welcome’ Israeli Investments

Israel Asks Japan to Release Citizens on Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

For Second Time in Week, Popular Social Media App TikTok Discovered Hosting Videos Glorifying Palestinian Violence

Israeli Teen Pop Star Puts Career on Hold to Serve in IDF

Educators, Advocates Pledge to Build Holocaust Memorial in Central London, Despite Local Council’s Opposition

SoftBank-Backed Innoviz Partners With China’s Shaanxi for Self-Driving Trucks

Microsoft Names Braverman-Blumenstyk Head of Israel Development Center

Iran Vows ‘Crushing Response’ to Any Israeli Action Against Regional Interests

Pakistani Islamist Accused of Mumbai Attacks Jailed for Terrorism Financing

February 12, 2020 1:52 pm
0

SoftBank-Backed Innoviz Partners With China’s Shaanxi for Self-Driving Trucks

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The homepage of the Innoviz Technologies’ website. Photo: Screenshot.

SoftBank-backed Innoviz Technologies, which makes sensors for self-driving vehicles, said on Wednesday it had partnered with China’s Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile Co to deploy 600 autonomous trucks at one of the biggest ports in China.

The company’s remote sensing technology, lidar, which uses pulsed laser light as a radar uses radio waves, is seen by experts as a crucial element for self-driving vehicles.

Israel-based Innoviz, backed by tech and auto-parts suppliers Aptiv Plc and Magna International Inc respectively, was founded in 2016. The company had raised $170 million in a private investment round in June last year.

Innoviz had also forged a deal with BMW in 2018 to supply lidar-equipped cars in 2021.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.