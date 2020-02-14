Syrian Air Defenses Down Several Missiles From Israel, State TV Claims

Syrian air defenses intercepted several Israeli missiles before they hit their targets in the capital Damascus, Syrian state television claimed on Thursday.

“The hostile missiles came from the occupied Golan … and they were downed before they reached their targets,” a Syrian army statement said.

Damascus earlier this month accused Israel of attacking military targets in southern Syria including near the capital.

An Israeli military spokesman said they do not comment on foreign reports.

Related coverage US Warship in Arabian Sea Seizes Suspected Iranian Weapons A US Navy warship seized weapons believed to be of Iranian "design and manufacture," including more than 150 anti-tank guided missiles...

Israel, which considers Iran its biggest threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets in Syria and those of allied militia, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Iran’s growing influence in Syria has deepened the concerns of Israel and in the last few years raised the prospect of a military confrontation.