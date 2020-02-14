Syrian Air Defenses Down Several Missiles From Israel, State TV Claims

Friday, February 14th | 19 Shevat 5780

February 14, 2020 6:14 am
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Missile fire is seen over Damascus, Syria, May 10, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Omar Sanadiki.

Syrian air defenses intercepted several Israeli missiles before they hit their targets in the capital Damascus, Syrian state television claimed on Thursday.

“The hostile missiles came from the occupied Golan … and they were downed before they reached their targets,” a Syrian army statement said.

Damascus earlier this month accused Israel of attacking military targets in southern Syria including near the capital.

An Israeli military spokesman said they do not comment on foreign reports.

Israel, which considers Iran its biggest threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets in Syria and those of allied militia, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Iran’s growing influence in Syria has deepened the concerns of Israel and in the last few years raised the prospect of a military confrontation.

