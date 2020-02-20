Israel Supporters Urged to Show Solidarity With Celine Dion Who Is Facing BDS Pressure Over Tel Aviv Shows

The pro-Israel education group StandWithUs launched a petition on Thursday calling on people to show support for and solidarity with Canadian singer Celine Dion, who is facing pressure by BDS activists to cancel her two upcoming summer concerts in Tel Aviv.

“Music should never be politicized, and instead of bringing people together, the haters are trying to encourage division! One of Celine’s best well-known songs is ‘My heart will go on’ and in this case, the show must go on!” StandWithUs said. “So many adoring fans are awaiting the arrival of Celine in Israel this August and we will not let hate and division win. Love will always triumph hate so let’s send Celine some love!”

Dion announced last fall her plans to hold two concerts in Tel Aviv’s Park Hayarkon this August as part of her “Courage” world tour.

Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME) — which advocates boycotting Israel “until it respects the human rights of Palestinians” — has organized a petition and letter-writing campaign against the concerts.

Neither Dion nor members of her management team have commented on the BDS pressure.