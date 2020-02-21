Friday, February 21st | 26 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Blue and White Party’s Gantz Denies Wrongdoing Amid Investigation Reports

Iranians Vote in Parliamentary Election, Hardliners Set to Dominate

Hanau Bar Shootings Underscore Jewish Concerns Over Rise in Far-Right Violence in Germany

UK Labour Shadow Chancellor Sparks Outrage by Comparing Assange Case to Dreyfus Affair

At Fiji Summit Meeting, Israeli President Hails Cooperation With South Pacific Nations

Israel Supporters Urged to Show Solidarity With Celine Dion Who Is Facing BDS Pressure Over Tel Aviv Shows

Australian Jewish Civil Rights Group Condemns Flying of Nazi Flag on New South Wales Light Tower

Neo-Nazi Who Burned Own Face During Attempted UK Synagogue Arson Now Out of a Job

US Blacklists Five Iranian Officials for Impeding ‘Fair’ Elections

Trump’s Deputy National Security Adviser Victoria Coates Leaving White House

February 21, 2020 10:02 am
0

Blue and White Party’s Gantz Denies Wrongdoing Amid Investigation Reports

avatar by JNS.org

Benny Gantz, head of Blue and White party, delivers a statement in Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 20, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – Israeli opposition leader and Blue and White Party head Benny Gantz denied wrongdoing on Thursday following media reports that an investigation was being launched into a deal between a company he had previously led and the Israel Police.

Gantz himself is not a suspect, according to the reports, but the link with his old company could still influence Israel’s March 2 general elections, the AP reported.

Gantz dismissed the reports, telling Army Radio the allegations against his old firm were nothing new.

“It all sounds like political pressure to get this thing on the public’s agenda. I am totally at ease. This was checked in the past and no criminal suspicion was found,” he said.

Related coverage

February 20, 2020 2:26 pm
0

At Fiji Summit Meeting, Israeli President Hails Cooperation With South Pacific Nations

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin took part in a summit meeting in Fiji on Thursday with group of leaders from the...

Speaking with the Reshet Bet radio station, Gantz said, “This isn’t an investigation; it’s an announcement that an investigation will be held after the elections. I knew it would come because there is political pressure on the State Attorney’s office to do something.”

Blue and White has instead sought to focus media attention on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s indictment on corruption charges.

Following his retirement from the Israel Defense Forces, Gantz headed cyber-security firm Fifth Dimension, which entered talks with the Israeli Police regarding its product. According to Israel’s State Comptroller, the Israel Police may have violated Israeli law by not submitting a tender in its dealings with the company.

Israel’s Justice Ministry would not confirm the media reports, saying only that documents provided by the State Comptroller were being examined.

Polls predict that the outcome of the upcoming election will be similar to the previous two elections in 2019 that led to the current political stalemate in the Jewish state.

Netanyahu has denied all of the charges against him, claiming that the country’s left-wing establishment, the media and his political enemies are trying to remove him from power.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.