Sunday, March 1st | 5 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Turkey Destroys Scores of Syrian Army Targets: Defense Minister

Antisemitism Commissioner Criticizes German University’s Eva Braun Lecture

In Jerusalem, Candidate for Top Post in Germany’s Ruling Party ‘Ashamed’ of Antisemitism

The Vatican Opens Its Wartime Archive

Anti-Circumcision Activists Flood New York Times Comments Section

Attacks Prompt Swift UK Legislation Blocking Terrorists From Early Prison Release

More Antisemitism at Duke University Press

Trump Allies Hope to Ride Anti-Socialist Rhetoric to Election Win

US and Taliban Sign Troop Withdrawal Deal; Now Comes the Hard Part

Stalemate in Israeli Polls Ahead of Monday’s Election

March 1, 2020 12:25 pm
0

In Jerusalem, Candidate for Top Post in Germany’s Ruling Party ‘Ashamed’ of Antisemitism

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Armin Laschet, Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia, lays a wreath next to the Eternal Flame during his visit to the Yad Vashem memorial to the victims of the Holocaust in Jerusalem. Photo: Ilia Yefimovich/dpa via Reuters.

Armin Laschet, premier of the German state of North Rhine Westphalia, on Sunday pledged strong action by his country against antisemitism, and racism in general, at home.

“I am ashamed that we are experiencing this once again in Germany, 75 years after the liberation of Auschwitz,” Laschet said in Jerusalem, referring to antisemitic and right-wing violence.

It was in Germany’s national interest to safeguard Israel’s security, said the 59-year-old, who also toured the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial institute and met with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

“But it is also a national interest to guarantee the security of Jews in Germany,” he added.

Laschet’s visit was meant to signal that Germany was a “strong state, with a strong civil society, that would fight racism, antisemitism, and discrimination.”

Rivlin called Laschet a “great friend” of Israel and one of the most important and promising personalities within the ruling Christian Democrats. Israel has been following the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as well as the latest right-wing and antisemitic incidents in the country with concern, he said.

It was Laschet’s first visit abroad since he announced his candidacy to take over the CDU when the party holds a special conference on April 25. The new CDU leader is likely to take the party into federal elections, which must be held by the autumn of next year.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.