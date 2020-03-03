In Swipe at Sanders, Democratic Senator Menendez Applauds AIPAC’s ‘Stand Against Hate’

Veteran Democratic Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey aimed a swipe at presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ boycott of AIPAC’s 2020 conference in Washington, DC, telling the pro-Israel group on Tuesday morning that he was proud to be addressing it.

Without mentioning Sanders by name, Menendez referred to the Vermont senator’s recent accusation that AIPAC provided a platform “for leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights.”

Said Menendez: “I stand before you today not only as the Ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; not only as a lifelong friend to Israel and the Jewish people; not only as the highest-ranking Latino in the United States Congress. I also stand before you as a fellow fighter in humanity’s unending struggle against hatred in all of its forms.”

He continued: “So make no mistake. You will never see Bob Menendez speaking to an organization that foments bigotry in any form. I am always proud to address AIPAC Policy Conference. I am always honored to stand on this stage. And that’s because I know the people here today always stand up against hate.”

Menendez emphasized that AIPAC had “worked painstakingly for years to bring people together.”

“This organization stands on the side of those advocating justice, dialogue, peace, and the right of all people to live with dignity,” he said.

In an apparent reference to Sanders, Menendez added: “And if anyone from any political party thinks otherwise they should take the time to come themselves instead of castigating from afar!”

AIPAC attendees also heard on Tuesday from Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who asserted that the Democratic Party was distancing itself from Israel on core issues.

“We cannot ignore that in today’s Democratic Party, what were once easy questions have become divisive flash points,” McConnell said. “Standing with Israel, defending our presence in the Middle East — these things were once givens. Now they seem to be controversial. They yield heated debate or heavy caveats.”

“Our nation’s friendship with Israel is not negotiable,” McConnell declared.