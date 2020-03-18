Wednesday, March 18th | 22 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Eurovision Song Contest Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Is Tehran Taking Advantage of Coronavirus Pandemic to Continue Its Nuclear Pursuit?

USAID Chief Mark Green to Leave Post After Two-Plus Years

Israeli Ministers, MKs Quarantined for Possible COVID-19 Exposure

Iranian State TV Warning: Virus Could Kill Millions

Trump to Nominate Former Jewish School President as New US Ambassador to Japan

UK Butchers ‘Work Overtime’ to Fulfill Meat Demands for Passover Escalated By Virus

Democrats Pen Letter Probing Israel’s Use of US Military Equipment to Demolish Palestinian Homes

Dead Sea Scrolls at Museum of Bible in Washington Discovered to Be Forgeries

Joe Biden Edges Closer to Democratic Nomination With Blowout Wins

March 18, 2020 10:38 am
0

Eurovision Song Contest Canceled Due to Coronavirus

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israel’s Netta Barzilai performs after winning the 2018 Eurovision song contest at the Altice Arena hall in Lisbon, Portugal, May 12, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Pedro Nunes.

The Eurovision song contest, one of the world’s largest television events, will not take place this year due to the global coronavirus outbreak, organizers said on Wednesday.

“It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam,” they said in a statement. Travel restrictions and the possible danger to contestants and fans had made it “impossible to continue with the live event as planned,” they said.

The contest has been held annually since 1956, and was expected to draw up to 200 million viewers and a live audience of tens of thousands for the final on May 16.

Organizers said they were now not sure where the week-long event will be held in 2021.

Related coverage

March 18, 2020 10:21 am
0

USAID Chief Mark Green to Leave Post After Two-Plus Years

JNS.org - US Agency for International Development administrator Mark Green announced on Monday that he will be leaving his post...

Broadcasters and “the City of Rotterdam will continue a conversation regarding the hosting” of the 2021 contest, they said.

Eurovision features live musical numbers from each participating country — more than 50 countries in recent editions, reaching beyond European borders to Israel and Australia. Countries vote for each others’ entries in a complex system beloved by fans.

The Netherlands was to host the 2020 event after Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence won the 2019 event with a song called “Arcade.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.