400,000 People Worldwide Tune in for Livestreamed Concert by Idan Raichel

JNS.org – More than 400,000 people from around the world tuned in to watch renowned Israeli musician Idan Raichel’s livestreamed concert from his Tel Aviv living room on Sunday evening.

As part of the special event hosted by the Jewish Agency for Israel on its Facebook page, Raichel performed some of his most popular and uplifting songs, including his hit breakthrough song “Bo’ee” (“Come With Me”), while sending a message of hope and togetherness as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a time of solidarity around the world and of shared responsibility among Jewish communities, wherever they may be. At a time when there are no social gatherings, we sought to bring a message of hope from Israel into the hearts and homes of people across the globe,” said Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog.

Hundreds of Jewish Agency shlichim (“emissaries”) who are volunteering in communities throughout the Jewish world joined in, as well as individuals and families from dozens of countries.

Raichel is considered to be one of the most prominent and successful musicians in Israel, who has brought his soul-stirring music to some of the world’s biggest stages.

As the leader of The Idan Raichel Project, he acts as a musical ambassador representing a hopeful world in which artistic collaborations break down barriers between people of different backgrounds and beliefs. Over the years, Raichel has collaborated with musicians such as India.Arie, Dave Matthews and Alicia Keys. Earlier this year, he co-wrote the song “Feker Libi” by Eden Alene, which will represent Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest 2020.

“I want to thank all our great friends from the Jewish Agency’s communities all over the world,” said Raichel during the performance. “The Tel Aviv streets are very, very quiet and very, very silent, but we’re going to make some noise all over the world. … To feel today that we are all as one.”