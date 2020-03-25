Wednesday, March 25th | 29 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran to Impose Tough Measures as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

Israeli Defense Ministry Launches COVID-19 Voice-Test Study

Impact of Closures in Jewish Community Wreak Havoc With Food and Finances, Institutionally and Individually

Israelis Told to Keep Within 100 Meters From Home for Recreation

Bank of Israel: Economic Shutdown Due to Coronavirus Could Eat Up 10 Percent of GPD

Israeli Soldiers’ New Frontier: Delivering Food to Grandma

Israel’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to Five, Strict Lockdown Announced

Sanders Wins Democrats Abroad Primary With Nearly 37 Percent of Vote in Israel

Holocaust Survivor Who Delivered US House Prayer Dies of Coronavirus at 91

IDF, US Military Conduct Joint Air Drill With F-35 Jets in Israel

March 25, 2020 10:14 am
0

Israeli Defense Ministry Launches COVID-19 Voice-Test Study

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Health Ministry inspectors put on protective gear before they go up to the apartment of a person in self-quarantine as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, in Hadera, Israel, March 16, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

An analysis of coronavirus patients’ voices could yield a “vocal fingerprint” to help detect COVID-19 symptoms in others and prioritize testing and treatment, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Starting this week, an Israeli startup company working with hospitals and academic institutions will sample voices of confirmed coronavirus patients through a mobile application in a research project led by the ministry.

“These voice samples will be analyzed using an AI (Artificial Intelligence)-based algorithm in order to identify the unique vocal ‘fingerprint,'” the ministry said in a statement.

The coronavirus affects the respiratory system and signs of distress can be reflected in the patterns of a person’s voice and breathing.

Related coverage

March 25, 2020 10:04 am
0

Israelis Told to Keep Within 100 Meters From Home for Recreation

Israelis hoping for a stroll or jog were instructed on Wednesday to stay within 100 meters of their homes for...

Tal Wenderow, president and CEO of Vocalis Health, the company that developed the mobile app, said that the algorithm would be used for remote diagnosis and monitoring.

At this stage, the app would only be used by medical staff together with the patients taking part in the study, but the company’s website allows for anyone to take part and send a voice sample to the researchers.

Researchers hope that healthcare systems would be able to use the data to prioritize testing and hospitalization, allowing patients with light symptoms to stay at home.

The ministry said the monitoring system “can be conducted from afar, in order to prevent the spread of the disease and overburdening of the national healthcare system.”

Initial results of the study were expected within six weeks.

Israel has reported more than 1,600 coronavirus cases and three fatalities.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.