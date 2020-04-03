In Battle Against Coronavirus, IDF Converts Assembly Lines to Make Medical Supplies
by Algemeiner Staff
As the global coronavirus crisis continues, Israeli military assembly lines designed to make tank components and body armor have been converted to produce protective goggles for medical workers and sanitizer-distribution tools.
In just 12 hours, this IDF Weapons Manufacturing Center began making a new weapon—for the fight against #COVID19.
Previously dedicated to tank parts & body armor, now they’re making protective goggles for medical staff & spray guns for sanitizing public spaces. #StartUpNation pic.twitter.com/9iCReqjA0s
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 1, 2020
Earlier this week, the head of the IDF Medical Corps compared the struggle against the coronavirus to a global war.