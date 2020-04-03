In Battle Against Coronavirus, IDF Converts Assembly Lines to Make Medical Supplies

As the global coronavirus crisis continues, Israeli military assembly lines designed to make tank components and body armor have been converted to produce protective goggles for medical workers and sanitizer-distribution tools.

Earlier this week, the head of the IDF Medical Corps compared the struggle against the coronavirus to a global war.