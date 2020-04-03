Friday, April 3rd | 9 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Outgoing UK Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Slammed for ‘Misleading’ Remarks on Antisemitism Complaints

In Battle Against Coronavirus, IDF Converts Assembly Lines to Make Medical Supplies

Jew-Haters Using Coronavirus Pandemic to Spread Antisemitism and Anti-Israel Hatred, New Report Says

Pakistani Authorities Rearrest Four Terrorists Acquitted for Murder of Daniel Pearl

Trust of Leona ‘Queen of Mean’ Helmsley Donates $11 Million to Establish New Coronavirus Isolation Wards in Major Israeli Hospitals

Iraq Has Confirmed Thousands More COVID-19 Cases Than Reported, Medics Say

Coronavirus Cases Exceed 1 Million, Wreaking World Havoc

Israeli-Sponsored UN Resolution to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic Passed by General Assembly

Israeli Academic Institutions Quickly Adjusted to Remote Learning and There Is No Turning Back

World Jewish Leaders Deliberate Issues of the Day: Virus, Economy, Passover, Antisemitism

April 3, 2020 1:28 pm
0

In Battle Against Coronavirus, IDF Converts Assembly Lines to Make Medical Supplies

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An Israeli soldier delivers equipment to the Dan Hotel in Tel Aviv, which has been converted to receive coronavirus patients, on March 17, 2020. Photo: Tomer Neuberg / Flash90.

As the global coronavirus crisis continues, Israeli military assembly lines designed to make tank components and body armor have been converted to produce protective goggles for medical workers and sanitizer-distribution tools.

Earlier this week, the head of the IDF Medical Corps compared the struggle against the coronavirus to a global war.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.