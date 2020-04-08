Cindy Crawford Prepares ‘Shiksa Brisket’ From Recipe Passed Down by Jewish Husband’s Grandmother

Supermodel Cindy Crawford prepared on Tuesday for the Passover holiday by making a dish passed down from her husband’s grandmother.

The 54-year-old, whose husband Rande Gerber is Jewish, shared on Instagram a photo of herself at her kitchen island in front of a tray of what she described as her “Shiksa Brisket.”

From the photo, it appeared that the brisket recipe included onion soup mix, ketchup, paprika and lots of onions.

Crawford and Gerber have been married since 1998 and have two children.