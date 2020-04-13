Israel Sells Record $25 Billion in Bonds as Investors Show Confidence in Economy

JNS.org – To cover the rising costs of the coronavirus pandemic, and a near total economic shutdown, Israel’s treasury sold a whopping $25 billion in long-term bonds. The sales, which took place as the world grapples with economic uncertainty, represent an indication of confidence by investors in the nation’s economy and future, experts said.

Israel priced the three-part dollar transaction with maturities of 10, 30 and 100 years, which was the first time the country offered 100-year or century bonds. Additionally, while the Israeli government initially only aimed to sell $5 billion in bonds, it instead attracted more than $25 billion with 400 investors from 40 different countries taking part in the offering.

Israel’s Accountant General Rony Hizkiyahu, the man responsible for the offering, said “the largest-ever bond issue in the history of the state demonstrated the confidence among large and quality investors worldwide in the strength of Israel’s economy, especially as the country copes with the coronavirus crisis.”

The reason for this sale was due to Israel’s need to fund a substantial stimulus package announced last week by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said that his government plans to assist individuals and small businesses with a NIS 80 billion ($22 billion) package to help the economy weather the global pandemic.

Related coverage IDF Home Front Command Chief: Coronavirus Crisis Will Continue at Least Another Year The head of IDF Home Front Command said on Monday that the coronavirus crisis would continue for at least another...