Report: Hostility to Corbyn Stymied British Labour Party Effort to Face Antisemitism

JNS.org – A leaked internal British Labour Party report into the party’s handling of antisemitism claims that inner-party hostility to then-party leader Jeremy Corbyn impeded the party’s efforts to confront the issue.

The 860-page report, which does not list an author, was completed in the final months of Corbyn’s leadership, which ended earlier this month with the election of Keir Starmer following in December what was Labour’s worst defeat since 1935.

The report was intended to be sent as an addition to the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) inquiry into Labour handling antisemitism.

However, following an intervention by Labour lawyers, it will not be submitted. Its conclusions go against what whistleblowers, previously working for the party, told the BBC last year that there was political interference in the complaints process for alleged antisemitic incidents. Labour denied the accusations. The report stated that it found no such interference.

