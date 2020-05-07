Internet Giant GoDaddy Praised for Booting ‘Miss Hitler 2020’ Contest Off Web

A top Australian Jewish advocacy group on Thursday hailed an internet domain registration company’s decision to suspend a neo-Nazi account as a “glorious victory of good over evil.”

In a statement, Dvir Abramovich — head of the Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC) — effusively praised online registrar GoDaddy.com for its announcement that the website promoting a “beauty pageant” titled “Miss Hitler 2020” had been suspended.

“We have suspended the account and informed the account owner to move the domains in question to another registrar, as they have violated our terms of service,” a spokesperson for the company confirmed on Thursday.

Promotional material for the contest encouraged young women to submit photographs of themselves along with a short statement about their suitability for the “Miss Hitler” title.

Said Abramovich: “We thank the company for listening to our concerns and for declaring that antisemites and Holocaust deniers will never find a safe haven within the GoDaddy home.”

He continued: “Allowing this site to remain would have crossed many red lines and would have sent the message that it is open season on the Jewish community. With this decision, GoDaddy has chosen morality over profits, and decided to stand with the victims and survivors and not with those who dream of a Fourth Reich and who wish for a world without Jews and without anyone who does not fit into their warped Aryan ideology. Competitions like ‘Miss Hitler’ serve as recruitment tool and an inspiration for white supremacists who are motivated to perpetrate massacres like the ones in Christchurch and Pittsburgh.”

Abramovich urged “all internet giants…to do better in cracking down on Nazi propaganda that glorifies murderous prejudice.”