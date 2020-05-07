Las Vegas Woman Charged in Antisemitic Stalking Case; Allegedly Called Neighbors ‘Jewish Pigs’

A 57-year-old Las Vegas woman has been charged in an antisemitic stalking and property destruction case, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Wednesday.

Georgina McGarvie is facing charges of felony aggravated stalking and property destruction after police were called Dec. 3 and told she was damaging a neighboring Jewish family’s apartment and defacing it with antisemitic graffiti.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated that antisemitic harassment began almost immediately when the Jewish family moved in on Oct. 2.

“Approximately one week after moving in, McGarvie started putting up racist signs in her windows calling (the family) ‘Jewish pigs,’” said the police report.

The family encountered McGarvie outside their apartment, and she described their seven-month-old baby with an obscenity and antisemitic slur.

McGarvie also allegedly wrote “Jewish Pedofiles” on an abandoned mattress, drilled through the family’s drywall, and yelled and banged on the walls every night.

According to the arrest report, one family member said that McGarvie “constantly says antisemitic statements and creates antisemitic signs against his family.”

She also made anti-LGBT statements about the family’s lesbian daughter.

The family member who called the police said “these events and threats have made her family feel like they are prisoners in their own home,” the police report noted.

A corroborating witness said that McGarvie was making signs with antisemitic messages and had once put a dead pigeon on a neighbor’s doorstep and set it on fire.

McGarvie denied the vandalism to police, said the Jewish family was siphoning gas into her apartment, and expressed fear of “chemical trails.”