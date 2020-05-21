Thursday, May 21st | 27 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top Ukrainian Police Official Who Demanded ‘List of Jews’ Fired From His Post

Palestinians Shun CIA After Declaring End to Security Coordination With US and Israel

Palestinian Authority Refuses Coronavirus Aid From UAE Because It Came Through Israel

Actor Billy Crystal Raises Kiddish Cup From His Bar Mitzvah in ‘Virtual L’Chaim’ to COVID-19 First Responders

IDF Assessment: Iran Being Pushed Out of Syria, but Hezbollah Threat Intensifying

Giant Swastikas and Hateful Slurs Deface Golf Course in Australian City of Melbourne With Historical Jewish Ties

Jewish Group Calls on Toronto Mosque to Denounce Antisemitic ‘Prayers’

In Syria’s War-Torn Idlib, Traveling Barbers Bring Children Relief

Some 10,000 Iranian Health Workers Infected With Coronavirus: State Media

De Blasio Comes Under Scrutiny for Another Tweet Directed at Jewish Community

May 21, 2020 1:06 pm
0

Palestinians Shun CIA After Declaring End to Security Coordination With US and Israel

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Chief Palestinian Authority negotiator Saeb Erekat looks on during a news conference following his meeting with foreign diplomats, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Jan. 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Mohamad Torokman.

The Palestinians have suspended contacts with the CIA after announcing an end to security coordination with Israel and the United States in protest at Israeli proposals to annex territory in the West Bank, a Palestinian official said on Thursday.

Saeb Erekat, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said Washington had been told of the move after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday his administration was no longer committed to agreements with Israel and the United States, including on security coordination.

On cooperation with the US Central Intelligence Agency, Erekat told reporters in a video call: “It stopped as of the end of the (Palestinian) president’s speech.”

Intelligence cooperation with the CIA continued even after the Palestinians began boycotting US peace efforts led by President Donald Trump in 2017, with the sides working together on heading off violence in the West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority is based.

Related coverage

May 21, 2020 12:26 pm
0

Palestinian Authority Refuses Coronavirus Aid From UAE Because It Came Through Israel

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has refused to accept a large shipment of much-needed medical aid, intended to fight the coronavirus,...

Abbas has threatened before to end security ties, without following through. Israeli officials say he needs Israel‘s support in the face of domestic challenges from the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

But Erekat said: “Things change and we have decided it is time now to change.”

“Security cooperation with the United States is no more. Security coordination with Israel is no more,” said Erekat. “We are going to maintain public order and the rule of law, alone.”

The US Embassy in Jerusalem declined comment.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.