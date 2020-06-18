Thursday, June 18th | 26 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Sheba Medical Center Names Intel Winner of Covid-19 Data Challenge

Biden Opens 13-Point Advantage as Trump Popularity Drops to Seven-Month Low: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

UK Says China and Russia Trying to Exploit Coronavirus Crisis

Netanyahu Was ‘Dubious’ Over Key Mideast Peacemaking Role Assigned to Trump Son-in-Law Jared Kushner, Former Adviser Bolton Reveals in New Book

10 Israeli Companies Banking on 5G Success

Report: German Intelligence Reveals Iran Still Seeking Nuclear Weapons

EU Approves ‘Open Skies’ Agreement With Israel

EU Pulls Palestinian Group’s Funding Over Refusal to Renounce Terror Ties

Israeli Finance Minister: ‘No Room’ for Another Full COVID-19 Lockdown

‘Israel Expecting 90,000 New Immigrants by the End of 2020’

June 18, 2020 12:33 pm
0

Sheba Medical Center Names Intel Winner of Covid-19 Data Challenge

avatar by James Spiro / CTech

The Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

CTech – Israel’s Sheba Medical Center has named Intel’s Analytics AI group as the winner of its “Corona Data Challenge” in a search for Covid-19 solutions using artificial intelligence. The group, which is part of its IT Data and AI Division, competed against 30 other teams across a three-month time frame.

During the competition, AI researchers received anonymous data that had been extracted from hundreds of Covid-19 patients. This included medical backgrounds, test results, and medications. Intel’s team then developed a system to help predict which patients would experience life-threatening reactions and would ultimately require ventilators.

Sheba announced that Intel’s solution will be implemented both at the Sheba Medical Center and Mount Sinai Medical Hospital in New York.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.