Sheba Medical Center Names Intel Winner of Covid-19 Data Challenge

CTech – Israel’s Sheba Medical Center has named Intel’s Analytics AI group as the winner of its “Corona Data Challenge” in a search for Covid-19 solutions using artificial intelligence. The group, which is part of its IT Data and AI Division, competed against 30 other teams across a three-month time frame.

During the competition, AI researchers received anonymous data that had been extracted from hundreds of Covid-19 patients. This included medical backgrounds, test results, and medications. Intel’s team then developed a system to help predict which patients would experience life-threatening reactions and would ultimately require ventilators.

Sheba announced that Intel’s solution will be implemented both at the Sheba Medical Center and Mount Sinai Medical Hospital in New York.