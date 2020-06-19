George Mason Revokes Admission to Student With White-Supremacism Leanings

JNS.org – George Mason University in Virginia has rescinded its admission to a freshman who has described himself as a “neo-fascist” who lamented that he couldn’t display his swastika collection.

Former incoming freshman Andrew Brewer attempted to join Patriot Front, which is “a white-supremacist group whose members maintain that their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it solely to them,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Brewer fell prey to a sting by a group calling itself the Colorado Springs Anti-Fascists, which posed as the Patriot Front organization and took screenshots of its online interactions with Brewer. It also recorded its members’ phone conversations with him.

In them, Brewer labels himself as a “neo-fascist” and complained that he couldn’t display swastikas he collected in Germany, where he is based as a member of Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), which he said were “historical artifacts.”

Additionally, Brewer said that he doesn’t have an opinion on Israel “because I only get the side of ‘oh we need to save Israel, oh the Jews are oppressed’ and I just want to hear the other side … I’m more on the side of people need to stay in their own damn country.”

Colorado Springs posted the screenshots and recordings online.

In a June 16 statement, GMU said it was investigating the allegations surrounding Brewer.

Four days later, the George Mason University Life Twitter account announced the rescission of Brewer’s admission: “In the matter of the student admitted to George Mason University referenced in our previous communication, the matter has been resolved. The individual will not be a student at George Mason University.”