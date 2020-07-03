Friday, July 3rd | 11 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UN Suspends Two Middle East Peacekeeping Staff Over Sexual Misconduct

Coronavirus and Sanctions Hit Iran’s Support of Proxies in Iraq

Online Marketplaces Must Do More to Tackle Antisemitism

The American and Jewish Fabric of Independence Day

Israeli Defense Contractors Partner With UAE Tech Firm to Fight Coronavirus

A Trip to Israel During Coronavirus Yields Some Lessons

Streaming Giant Deezer Acquires Israeli Music Startup MUGO

Working to Serve the Needs of Jews in Eastern Europe in the Age of Corona

ADL CEO Under Fire for Partnering With Sharpton in Pressing Facebook Boycott

French Court Rules Painting Looted During Holocaust Belongs to Jewish Collector

July 3, 2020 10:52 am
0

UN Suspends Two Middle East Peacekeeping Staff Over Sexual Misconduct

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A UN vehicle at the border crossing Israel and Syria on the Golan Heights. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Two male staff members of the UN peacekeeping operation in the Middle East have been placed on leave after an initial inquiry found they had engaged in sexual misconduct, a UN spokesman said.

The United Nations’ internal investigations office launched the inquiry after a video circulated on social media appearing to show a woman straddling a man in the back seat of a UN-marked vehicle as it was driven down a coastal boulevard in Tel Aviv.

“Two male international staff members who were in the UN vehicle in Tel Aviv have been identified as having engaged in misconduct, including conduct of a sexual nature,” Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said in a statement late on Thursday.

Dujarric said the video involved staff of the Jerusalem-based United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), which provides military observers to monitoring missions in south Lebanon and the Golan Heights, according to its website.

Related coverage

July 3, 2020 9:46 am
0

Streaming Giant Deezer Acquires Israeli Music Startup MUGO

CTech - Israeli music company MUGO Inc. has been acquired by streaming giant Deezer as part of its investment deal...

Given the seriousness of the allegations, Dujarric added, the two were placed on administrative leave without pay, pending the conclusion of the investigation by the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services.

Asked for comment, a UNTSO spokeswoman referred to Dujarric’s statement.

UNTSO had earlier said that the “behavior seen in (the video) is abhorrent and goes against everything we stand for.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.