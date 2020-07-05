Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Promotes Louis Farrakhan’s Independence Day Message in Which He Calls Jews ‘Satan’

Rapper and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs tweeted support on Friday for notorious antisemite Louis Farrakhan by promoting the Nation of Islam leader’s Fourth of July address that aired Saturday on Revolt TV, a cable channel founded by Combs.

Combs invited his followers to watch Farrakhan’s almost three-hour rant titled “The Criterion,” which also streamed live on YouTube and has already garnered over 600,000 views. In his speech, Farrakhan, 87, called the head of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, and Jewish people “satan.” He said, “Mr. Greenblatt, you are Satan. Those of you that say that you’re Jews, I will not even give you the honor of calling you a Jew. You are not a Jew… you are Satan and it is my job now to pull the cover off of Satan so that every Muslim when he sees Satan, pick up a stone, as we do in Mecca.”

“When you know who Satan is, you don’t have to kill him [but] the stone of truth, that’s what you throw. We cast truth at falsehood till we knock out its brains,” he continued.

He also called Jewish Harvard Law school professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz “a skillful deceiver” and “Satan masquerading as a lawyer.”

Greenblatt responded to Farrakhan’s comments saying, “This is routine for Farrakhan- give him a platform, he never fails to espouse hatred.”

Farrakhan also shared the anti-Israel conspiracy theory implicating the Jewish state in the death of George Floyd.

“That’s why you gotta come at us like a coward,” he said. “Like snakes trying to wrap yourself around us so you could give us the treatment that you were taught in Israel. You may, as you gonna stop your police from going to Israel to learn how to kill better.” He added: “Your days of killing us without consequence are over.”

Ironically, Farrakhan also rejected claims that he dislikes Jews. He said, “They tell lies to make you think I am a bigot or antisemite, so that you won’t listen to what I’m saying. So far they’ve been pretty successful.”

Farrakhan then recalled Jewish comedian Chelsea Handler who faced criticism for posting a video of a speech he had given on racism. He claimed it was “imposters” who spoke out against Handler, who later removed the post. He thanked her for sharing his teachings and said, “Go back and listen to more of Farrakhan and get to know me. Not from the mouths of your lying imposter brothers, but from the God within.” Farrakhan concluded, “If you really think I hate the Jewish people, you don’t know me at all. [I’ve never] uttered the words of death to the Jewish people.”

Farrakhan additionally urged people in Africa not to take medication for coronavirus, saying, “Don’t let them vaccinate you with their treachery through vaccines, through medication. I say to the African presidents, do not take their medications.”

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, told The Algemeiner he’s not shocked by Farrakhan’s remarks.

“At this stage of history, no one can be surprised by the rants of America’s Godfather of antisemitism,” he said. He also condemned Farrakhan’s “lurid antisemitic conspiracy linking the Jewish state to the death of George Floyd.”

“Imagine if Fox had run a parallel to the DC July 4th celebrations on its new platform,” he continued. “SWC awaits condemnation of Farrakhan’s antisemitic screeds by leading American political, cultural and social influencers.”

In late June, the Fox Soul television network cancelled plans to air Farrakhan’s Independence Day message.