Thursday, July 9th | 17 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Groups React to Supreme Court Ruling Protecting Religious Freedoms in Hiring

Isaac Herzog: 2,200 Jews Died of Coronavirus in Countries Other Than US, Russia

Report: Israel Conveys Prisoner-Swap Offer to Hamas

Israel’s ‘Coronavirus Cabinet’ to Weigh Lockdowns of Heavily Infected Areas

Canadian Lawmaker Running for Prime Minister Would Move Embassy to Jerusalem

Senate Amendment Would Prohibit US Funding for West Bank Sovereignty Application

Fifty-Two Years Late Isn’t Too Late

Protests Over Economy in Israel May Turn Violent, Opposition Leader Says

Why Voters Should Ensure Candidates Adopt the IHRA Definition of Anti-Semitism

The Increasing Radicalism of Peter Beinart Must Be Confronted

July 9, 2020 9:44 am
0

Isaac Herzog: 2,200 Jews Died of Coronavirus in Countries Other Than US, Russia

avatar by JNS.org

Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog speaks during the Public Forum Conference on Nov. 15, 2018. Photo: Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.

JNS.org – Jewish Agency for Israel Chairman Isaac Herzog on Wednesday told Jewish leaders from abroad that the coronavirus has claimed the lives of some 2,200 Diaspora Jews, not counting those from the United States and Russia—the two countries with the largest Jewish populations after Israel.

In an online briefing, Herzog said that the Jewish Agency has distributed some $10 million in interest-free loans to organizations in 23 countries whose Jewish communities were hit particularly hard financially as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Two days earlier, Herzog discussed other effects of the pandemic in a meeting of the Knesset Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs, estimating that 250,000 Jews will immigrate to Israel within the next three to five years.

“This is a historic challenge that must be taken advantage of, and the government must understand the importance of the hour and prepare a national plan to absorb this wave,” Herzog told the Committee on Monday, adding that the number of people who have contacted the Jewish Agency about aliyah from English-speaking countries has increased by 50 percent, and by 70 percent from French-speaking nations.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.