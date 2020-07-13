Monday, July 13th | 21 Tammuz 5780

July 13, 2020 12:24 pm
0

Explosion as Fire Breaks Out at Iranian Industrial Complex

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A damaged room of a medical clinic is seen at the site of an explosion in the Iranian capital of Tehran, June 30, 2020. Photo: Tasnim News Agency / Handout via Reuters.

Iranian police are investigating after a fire broke out at an industrial complex in northeast Iran where gas condensate storage tanks are sited, one of which exploded, the Mehr news agency reported on Monday.

Javad Jahandoust, the fire chief at the Kavian Fariman industrial complex, some 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of the city of Mashhad, was quoted as saying six storage tanks had caught fire, including the one that exploded.

He said the fire was under control and there were no casualties, but police were investigating the cause.

There have been several explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities since late June.

On Sunday, the official IRNA news agency reported a fire at a petrochemical facility in southwest Iran, which was blamed on an oil leak. There were no casualties.

