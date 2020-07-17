Friday, July 17th | 25 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Jewish Actor Josh Gad Calls Out ‘Disgraceful’ and ‘Frightening’ Antisemitism by Celebrities

NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson Touts ‘Bucket List Moment’ of Meeting Louis Farrakhan, but Disavows Antisemitism

Blacks and Jews Together: Building Ladders Instead of Walls

Orthodox Judaism Must Embrace Female Rabbis

UN Official Slammed for ‘Ignoring’ Human Rights Abuses by Palestinians

Estranged Niece Accuses Trump Family of ‘Knee-Jerk Antisemitism’

Justice Still Being Sought for Victims of Buenos Aires Jewish Community Center Bombing, 26 Years Later

Israel’s Gantz Wants West Bank ‘Cultivation’ Now, Not Annexation

Iran Vows to ‘Deal Decisively’ With Further Protests

UK-Born Islamic State Recruit Can Return From Syria to Challenge Citizenship Removal

July 17, 2020 1:38 pm
0

NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson Touts ‘Bucket List Moment’ of Meeting Louis Farrakhan, but Disavows Antisemitism

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson (3) drives on Sacramento Kings forward Omri Casspi (R), during the third quarter of NBA basketball action in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Jan. 15, 2010. Photo: Reuters / Tim Shaffer.

NBA legend Allen Iverson on Wednesday became the latest high-profile figure to express support for Nation of Islam leader and notorious antisemite Louis Farrakhan.

The former Philadelphia 76er — who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016 — posted on Instagram a photo from when he met Farrakhan in 2017. Iverson wrote in the photo’s caption, “I didn’t choose to be black, I just got lucky!!! #BucketListMoment #LoveConquersHate #GoodDefeatsEvil.”

Ex-NBA player Stephen Jackson commented on the post “Love u bro,” and a screenshot showed that NFL star DeSean Jackson, who recently praised Farrakhan, initially liked the photo under his handle @0ne0fone but later removed his like, Jewish Insider reported.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I didn’t choose to be black, I just got lucky!!! #BucketListMoment #LoveConquersHate #GoodDefeatsEvil

A post shared by Allen Iverson (@theofficialai3) on

On Thursday, Iverson shared with his over 8 million Instagram followers a lengthy statement in which he disavowed Farrakhan’s antisemitism but did not apologize for sharing the photo.

Iverson noted his relationship with Farrakhan began with the latter’s son, Mustapha. He highlighted that he had “respect” for the “strong voice” Farrakhan had been “on behalf of Black people and his impact on the Black community.” However, he added, Farrakhan had also made remarks that were “different from my own views and beliefs.”

Iverson said his post “wasn’t meant to offend anyone,” emphasizing, “I do not support or condone hatred of any kind. Specifically, I do not support anti-Semitic or homophobic views from anyone.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allen Iverson (@theofficialai3) on

Other celebrities who recently showed support for Farrakhan include rapper Ice Cube, comedian Chelsea Hander, actor Nick Cannon and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.