Thursday, July 23rd | 2 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Organizations Petition US Supreme Court to Overturn Jewish Discrimination Case

Pro-Israel America Meets First-Cycle Goal, Raises $2 Million for 2020 Candidates

US House Votes to Maintain Security Aid to Israel

German Court Convicts 93-Year-Old Ex-SS Guard for Nazi Crimes

Iranian Retaliation: Not If, but When

An Academic Attempt to Frame Israel as a Devious Colonial Enterprise

What to Expect From ‘Palestine’

‘The Guardian’ Jumps on the Anti-Zionist Bandwagon

The Most Popular Video on Israel’s Health Ministry YouTube Page Is Meant to Save Arab Lives

The China-Iran Deal: A Trial Balloon With a Clear Message for the West

July 23, 2020 6:54 am
0

German Court Convicts 93-Year-Old Ex-SS Guard for Nazi Crimes

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Ex-Nazi SS guard Bruno Dey, 93, sits in a courtroom in Hamburg, Germany, July 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Fabian Bimmer/ Pool.

A German court convicted a 93-year old German man of helping to murder 5,232 prisoners, many Jewish, at a Nazi concentration camp in World War Two and handed him a suspended two-year sentence in one of the last cases against Nazi-era crimes.

Bruno Dey, who had been an SS guard in the Stutthof concentration camp near Gdansk in what is today Poland, was guilty of being involved in killings between August 1944 and April 1945, the Hamburg court said on Thursday.

He had acknowledged his presence at the camp but argued that did not amount to guilt.

About 65,000 people, including many Jews, were murdered or died at Stutthof, according to the museum’s website. Prosecutors have argued that many were shot in the back of the head or gassed with the lethal Zyklon B gas.

Related coverage

July 23, 2020 9:48 am
0

Organizations Petition US Supreme Court to Overturn Jewish Discrimination Case

JNS.org - A group of 10 Jewish organizations has petitioned the US Supreme Court to overturn a discrimination case from...

As Dey was only 17 or 18 years old at the time of the crimes, he was subject to youth sentencing guidelines. Prosecutors had called for a three-year prison sentence.

In his final testimony to the court earlier this week, Dey apologized for the suffering victims went through but stopped short of taking responsibility, German media reported.

“I would like to apologize to all the people who have gone through this hell of insanity and to their relatives and survivors,” he told the court this week, broadcaster NDR and many other media outlets reported.

The defendant’s frail health has meant that court sessions were limited to two to three hours per day.

Although the number of suspects is dwindling due to old age, prosecutors are still trying to bring individuals to justice.

A landmark conviction in 2011 opened the way to more prosecutions as it was the first time that working in a camp was sufficient grounds for culpability, with no proof of a specific crime.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.