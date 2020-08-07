Friday, August 7th | 17 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Donates Aid Kits to Ethiopian School for Underprivileged Kids in Fight Against Coronavirus

Former US National Security Adviser Brent Scowcroft Dies at Age 95

Israel’s Outgoing UN Envoy Danny Danon Says He Aimed to ‘Dilute the Hatred’ at Global Body

Jewish Student Leader at USC Quits Over Abuse She Says She Faced for Her Pro-Israel Views

ADL Head Urges Jordan’s King to Enable Extradition of Fugitive Hamas Terrorist Ahlam al-Tamimi to US ‘Without Delay’

Israel Shoots Down Drone Over Golan Heights

Man in UK Caught on Video Telling Jewish Student ‘We Should Have Gassed the Lot of You’

Jewish World Mourns Passing of Renowned Talmudic Scholar Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz

Demand Soars for Jewish Museum’s ‘Yo Semite’ T-Shirt After Trump Verbal Gaffe

Is Russia’s Quest for World Power in Trouble?

August 7, 2020 12:14 pm
0

ADL Head Urges Jordan’s King to Enable Extradition of Fugitive Hamas Terrorist Ahlam al-Tamimi to US ‘Without Delay’

avatar by Ben Cohen

An FBI ‘Most Wanted Terrorist’ poster for Palestinian terrorist Ahlam Ahmad al-Tamimi, one of the perpetrators of the August 2001 bombing of the Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem. Photo: FBI.

The head of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Friday urged Jordan’s King Abdullah to personally intervene in the ongoing battle to extradite to the United States the terrorist responsible for the devastating bombing of a downtown Jerusalem restaurant in 2001.

In a personal letter to the king, the ADL’s CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, described the effort to bring Ahlam al-Tamimi — the Hamas terrorist behind the August 9, 2001 attack at the Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem that took the lives of 15 people, including two American citizens, and wounded more than 100 —  for trial in the US as a “matter of humanity and justice.”

Noting the upcoming nineteenth anniversary of the attack on Sunday, Greenblatt reminded King Abdullah that the US had issued a March 2017 warrant for the arrest of Tamimi, “who openly acknowledges her complicity in arranging this attack and has been enjoying legal immunity in Jordan.”

Tamimi was released along with more than 1,000 other convicted Palestinian terrorists in the 2011 deal between Israel and Hamas that secured the freedom of Gilad Shalit, an IDF soldier held captive in the Gaza Strip.

Related coverage

August 7, 2020 1:54 pm
0

Former US National Security Adviser Brent Scowcroft Dies at Age 95

Brent Scowcroft, a pragmatic three-star general who served as national security adviser to Republican US Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W....

After the prisoner exchange, Tamimi set herself up in the Jordanian capital of Amman as a media personality, hosting her own show on satellite television and frequently celebrating her participation in the Sbarro bombing.

Jordan’s response to the 2017 US arrest warrant for Tamimi was to block her deportation. The country’s highest court ruled that Jordan’s parliament had not ratified a 1995 extradition treaty with the US; however, the American government position is that the treaty is valid.

Greenblatt called on King Abdullah to back Tamimi’s extradition and repudiate her celebrity status in Jordan.

“I believe it could help resolve some growing uncertainty if you were to publicly state that the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan views Ahlam al-Tamimi as a violent extremist, not as the role model that regrettably many public figures in Jordan have celebrated her as being,” the ADL leader wrote.

Greenblatt similarly urged the king to request the speedy ratification of the extradition treaty by Jordan’s national assembly. He added that “it could be even more impactful if you were to publicly urge Jordan’s government to find a solution so that Tamimi is extradited to the US without further delay, either under Jordan’s extradition treaty or another appropriate legal framework in case Jordan’s parliament still declines to follow through.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.