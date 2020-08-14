Some People Are So Antisemitic, They Support Hezbollah

Yoseph Haddad posted a video on Twitter:

A Lebanese journalist asks Nasrallah a simple question and reveals to the world the truth about Hezbollah and Israel!

Must Watch video! עיתונאית ליבנונית שואלת את נאסראללה שאלה פשוטה וחשפת לעולם את האמת על חיזבאללה וישראל!

חובה צפייה! pic.twitter.com/dy6UcsA8tR — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) August 7, 2020

And plenty of Lebanese people hate Hezbollah. The comments on Naharnet are filled with people arguing about Israel — with plenty of them defending the Jewish state.

But Ben Norton, a pseudo-journalist who works for Max Blumenthal’s Grayzone site, is incensed at the Haddad tweet:

A white Westerner who considers himself a liberal is saying that Lebanese people who disagree with his rabid hate of Israel are “sellouts” for hating Hezbollah more. This is a typical, racist attitude — that the only Arabs allowed to have an opinion are those whose opinions match a leftist white man.

The Grayzone’s apologetics for the Hezbollah terror group are something to behold. Here’s a video where they blame everyone but Hezbollah for Lebanon’s problems, and where the person being interviewed says flatly that Israel doesn’t want a functioning, civil Lebanon but prefers that it be divided into sectarian groups that hate each other, because that is what ‘Zionism’ demands (starting at 20:00).

In the end, these people’s hate for Israel is so crazy that they feel they must support any group that opposes the Jewish state, no matter how illiberal or murderous they might be.

This is the power of antisemitism — that anyone who hates Jews is an ally.