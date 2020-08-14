Friday, August 14th | 24 Av 5780

August 14, 2020 9:54 am
0

Some People Are So Antisemitic, They Support Hezbollah

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Hezbollah supporters chant slogans during a mourning rally for Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, in the suburbs of the Lebanese capital of Beirut, Jan. 5, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Aziz Taher.

Yoseph Haddad posted a video on Twitter:

And plenty of Lebanese people hate Hezbollah. The comments on Naharnet are filled with people arguing about Israel — with plenty of them defending the Jewish state.

But Ben Norton, a pseudo-journalist who works for Max Blumenthal’s Grayzone site, is incensed at the Haddad tweet:

norton

A white Westerner who considers himself a liberal is saying that Lebanese people who disagree with his rabid hate of Israel are “sellouts” for hating Hezbollah more. This is a typical, racist attitude — that the only Arabs allowed to have an opinion are those whose opinions match a leftist white man.

The Grayzone’s apologetics for the Hezbollah terror group are something to behold. Here’s a video where they blame everyone but Hezbollah for Lebanon’s problems, and where the person being interviewed says flatly that Israel doesn’t want a functioning, civil Lebanon but prefers that it be divided into sectarian groups that hate each other, because that is what ‘Zionism’ demands (starting at 20:00).

In the end, these people’s hate for Israel is so crazy that they feel they must support any group that opposes the Jewish state, no matter how illiberal or murderous they might be.

This is the power of antisemitism — that anyone who hates Jews is an ally.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

