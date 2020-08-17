Tuesday, August 18th | 28 Av 5780

Conversations With Leaders: Chief Rabbi of South Africa Shares Lessons on Lockdown and Overcoming Racism   

August 17, 2020 10:03 pm
avatar by Simon Jacobson

Opinion

In response to global crisis impacting everyone the world over, I have launched a new series: In Conversation with World Leaders, to discuss the issues of our times and the personal challenges we face today.

I invite you to my conversation with Rabbi Warren Goldstein, Chief Rabbi of South Africa. This riveting and emotional discussion touches upon the full spectrum of the human experience. Discover how the stresses of the global pandemic – medical, financial, social, racial, spiritual and educational – will ultimately enable us to emerge stronger!

In Chief Rabbi Goldstein’s words: “The more they were oppressed, the more they thrived” is a Biblical verse that best encapsulates the current crisis. On one hand we’ve been brought to our knees by the pandemic and on the other, we’ve seen the human spirit prevail.

Highlights include: 

  • Lessons from lockdown: How families can emerge stronger from these trials.
  • Developing a growth vs. victim mindset: How to be a person of destiny who transforms hardships into opportunities.
  • Dealing with racial tensions: Lessons learned from South African apartheid.
  • Removing apartheid from the statute books is step one, but how to do you remove it from people’s hearts?
  • How do we educate and raise our children to be part of the solution instead of stoking the flames?
  • Methods to model Nelson Mandela’s leadership: Lessons on how to build a new world together.
  • Seizing responsibility of leadership from the inside out: It starts with “me,” –only then I can lead my family, friends, communities, cities and ultimately, change the world.

Watch the full interview below:

 

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

