August 17, 2020 2:28 pm
0

Neo-Nazi Group Condemned for Threatening Australian Synagogue in Social Media Post

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The logo of a neo-Nazi group on a sticker pasted in front of a synagogue in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: Courtesy of the Anti-Defamation Commission.

A top Australian Jewish organization condemned a neo-Nazi group that targeted a Brisbane synagogue with a threatening social media post.

The post on Gab by the National Socialist Network (NSN) showed a sticker with the group’s logo on a pole in front of the shul.

Above was the text, “Brisbane lads chucked up stickers in the CBD, letting the chosen know that the White man knows what they’ve been up to.”

The post in question has been reported to law enforcement.

The NSN has been known to watchdog groups for some time. It has been booted from its website host and kicked off Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Dr. Dvir Abramovich — chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC) — said of the incident, “These home-grown extremists and domestic terrorists in waiting are a ticking bomb, and no one can feel safe while they are walking our streets, promising a racial war and recruiting like-minded bigots.”

“The worst thing we could do is to downplay the threat of deadly violence that such agitated and angry hardcore neo-Nazis pose,” he added. “Where white-supremacists gather and communicate, physical assaults and murder are usually not far behind.”

“Our law enforcement agencies and our elected representative must take such groups seriously if we want to prevent any bloodshed,” Abramovitch declared.

