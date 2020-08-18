Tuesday, August 18th | 28 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Abbas Says Palestinians Not Worried About ‘Nonsense’ Israel-UAE Deal

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Walks Back Own Spokesman’s Remarks on Potential Normalization Deal With Israel

Hezbollah Has ‘Taken Hostage’ Lebanese People’s Future, Israel Says

Dozens of State Legislators Slam Democratic Socialists of America for ‘Blatantly Antisemitic Litmus Test’ of New York City Council Candidates

‘Never Again,’ Israeli Air Force Chief Vows During Historic Flyover of Dachau, 75 Years After Liberation

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal Partners With Kosher-Style Restaurant to Help Benefit Struggling Eateries

Israel and Ukraine Urge Pilgrims Not to Make Annual Trip to Tomb of Revered Hasidic Rabbi

Deals Under the Radar: These Are the Israeli Tech Companies Already Operating in the UAE

Sudan Says It Intends to Follow UAE’s Lead, Make Peace With Israel

US Special Envoy on Antisemitism Calls for Release of Yemenite Jew Said to Be Jailed by Iran-Backed Houthis

August 18, 2020 3:54 pm
0

Hezbollah Has ‘Taken Hostage’ Lebanese People’s Future, Israel Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Members of security forces stand guard near a billboard depicting Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri, who was killed in a 2005 suicide bombing, in Sidon, Lebanon, Aug. 18, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Aziz Taher.

Israel‘s Foreign Ministry reacted to the verdict in the case of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri’s assassination by saying Hezbollah had “taken hostage” the future of the Lebanese people.

“The ruling of the tribunal that investigated the murder of Prime Minister Hariri and which was made public today is unequivocal. The Hezbollah terrorist group and its personnel were involved in the murder and in obstructing the investigation,” an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

“Hezbollah has taken hostage the future of the Lebanese in the service of foreign interests,” the statement continued. “The countries of the world must take action against this terrorist group in order to assist Lebanon in liberating itself from this menace.”

“Hezbollah’s military build-up, its efforts to set up a precision-guided missile arsenal, and its actions endanger the entire region,”  the statement noted.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.