Austrian Leaders Condemn Attack Against Jewish Community in Graz

August 23, 2020 11:30 am
0

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks at the AJC Transatlantic Institute, March 21, 2019. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and other senior government politicians said they were shocked by an attack on a Jewish community leader in the southern city of Graz on Saturday, and ordered tighter security at Jewish institutions around Austria.

An unknown assailant attacked the Graz Jewish community’s president, Elie Rosen, with a wooden club on the premises of a synagogue, which was twice targeted by acts of vandalism in the past week, the community said in a statement late on Saturday.

Rosen took shelter in his car and was unhurt. The attacker then fled, according to the statement.

Police in Styria, the province where Graz is located, said they are searching for the suspect.

Kurz said on Twitter he was shocked by the attack on Rosen and authorities would do what they could to find the perpetrator and guarantee the security of the Jewish community in the country.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said, also on Twitter, that surveillance of all Jewish institutions in Austria would be tightened in response.

According to a report published in May by the Jewish Community of Vienna and the Forum against Antisemitism, 550 antisemitic incidents were recorded in Austria in 2019, up 9.5% versus 2017.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen also condemned the attack on Twitter, saying: “Hatred towards Jews and antisemitism have no place in our society.”

