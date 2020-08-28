Biden Calls Delaware Chabad Arson ‘Deeply Disturbing,’ Speaks of ‘Moral Obligation’ to Fight Rising Antisemitism in US

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden condemned on Thursday an arson incident at a Jewish institution in his home state of Delaware.

In a tweet referring to the fire earlier this week at Chabad Center for Jewish Life at the University of Delaware, the former vice president said, “This news is deeply disturbing ‐‐ as an alum of @UDelaware and as an American. We need a full and swift investigation into what happened Tuesday night.”

“With anti-Semitism on the rise across the country, we all have a moral obligation to speak out and give hate no safe harbor,” he added.

A GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for rebuilding the heavily‐damaged center reached $300,000 on Friday morning, with more than 6,000 donors participating.

Jerry Clifton ‐‐ the mayor of Newark, the city where the University of Delaware is located ‐‐ stated on Thursday, “It is heartbreaking to learn the fire at the Chabad Center was set intentionally. This is a sickening act of hostility that threatens the safety and security of our inclusive, welcoming neighborhoods.”

“My thoughts are with the Jewish community and those affected by this tragedy,” Clifton added. “I have faith that the Newark Police Department and partner agencies will work tirelessly to identify the individual or individuals responsible and bring them to justice.”

Anti‐Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted on Thursday, “Incredibly upsetting to see the fire at @UDelaware Chabad was set intentionally. Appreciate the university’s solidarity with Jewish students who come to #Chabad for a sense of unity & security. ADL is ready to help this investigation yield swift justice.”