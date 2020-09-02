Wednesday, September 2nd | 14 Elul 5780

September 2, 2020 4:08 pm
0

Saudi Decision to Open Skies to Israel-UAE Flights Hailed as ‘Historic Milestone’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff and Agencies

The route of an El Al plane flying over Saudi airspace while carrying a delegation of Israeli and US officials to Abu Dhabi is seen in this screenshot taken from FlightRadar24.com, Aug. 31, 2020. Photo: FlightRadar24.com / Handout via Reuters.

Major Jewish and pro-Israel groups welcomed Saudi Arabia’s decision on Wednesday to open its airspace to flights between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates.

“A major breakthrough for regional prosperity and progress,” the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) tweeted.

“Opening the skies allows for more business and people-to-people engagement between Israel and the UAE,” it added. “Peace & reconciliation are possible when America’s support for Israel is rock-solid and the Jewish state is strong.”

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations called the Saudi move “a most welcome gesture reflective of the changing dynamic in the Middle East.”

“We applaud the Saudis for taking this meaningful step, and hope that mutually beneficial cooperation will follow,” it stated. “We also look to others in the region to join in embracing peace at this critical time.”

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) tweeted, “Incredible news: Saudi Arabia has agreed to allow all flights between Israel and the UAE to fly through its airspace.”

“We welcome this historic milestone on the path toward broader Arab-Israeli reconciliation, cooperation, and peace,” the AJC said.

B’nai B’rith International tweeted, “Welcome news: Saudi Arabia has agreed to allow flights from “all countries” – aka Israel – to fly through its airspace to and from the UAE.”

“This is an important breakthrough and yet another step toward peace and reconciliation in the region,” it noted.

