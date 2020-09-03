Thursday, September 3rd | 14 Elul 5780

September 3, 2020 4:28 pm
Satellite Photo Shows Damage to Syrian Air Base From Latest Reported Israeli Strike

by Benjamin Kerstein

A satellite photograph shows damage to Syria’s T-4 Airbase from alleged Israeli airstrikes. Photo: ImageSat International.

A series of newly-released satellite photos reveal damage done to Syrian military targets by recent air strikes widely attributed to Israel.

One photo published by ImageSat International shows damage said to be from a bombing conducted on Wednesday night at the T-4 Air Base in the Homs Governorate.

It shows significant damage to the runaway and an airport apron.

ImageSat International also published on Thursday photos showing the aftermath of a strike at Damascus International Airport earlier this week.

Israel has long stated that it would not allow Iranian military entrenchment in Syria, where the Tehran regime has backed President Bashar Assad in a decade-long civil war.

The Israeli military has reportedly conducted hundreds of strikes in recent years in Syria on Iran-linked targets, including Hezbollah arms convoys.

