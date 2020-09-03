Satellite Photo Shows Damage to Syrian Air Base From Latest Reported Israeli Strike
by Benjamin Kerstein
A series of newly-released satellite photos reveal damage done to Syrian military targets by recent air strikes widely attributed to Israel.
One photo published by ImageSat International shows damage said to be from a bombing conducted on Wednesday night at the T-4 Air Base in the Homs Governorate.
It shows significant damage to the runaway and an airport apron.
#Syria, #T4 Airbase: Two accurate #attacks targeted the base on 2 September 2020 and hit the runway and an apron and resulted in a temporary #lockout of the #airport‘s #operation pic.twitter.com/Eqo2GLRmHe
— ImageSat Intl. (@ImageSatIntl) September 3, 2020
ImageSat International also published on Thursday photos showing the aftermath of a strike at Damascus International Airport earlier this week.
#ISI #assessment: The attack targeted the #Iran|ian #air–#shipping coordination and administrative capabilities as well as advanced #weapon storing capacity. pic.twitter.com/2qNIICQyWb
— ImageSat Intl. (@ImageSatIntl) September 3, 2020
Israel has long stated that it would not allow Iranian military entrenchment in Syria, where the Tehran regime has backed President Bashar Assad in a decade-long civil war.
The Israeli military has reportedly conducted hundreds of strikes in recent years in Syria on Iran-linked targets, including Hezbollah arms convoys.