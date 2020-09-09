Wednesday, September 9th | 20 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Netanyahu Demands Probe of Investigators in His Corruption Trial

Palestinians Fail to Persuade Arab Ministers to Condemn Israel-UAE Deal

Jewish A Capella Group The Maccabeats Cover Popular Hebrew Song Ahead of Rosh Hashanah

NGO Coalition Protests to UN Against Continued Detention of Gaza Peace Activist by Hamas

German Police Investigate Elite College Fraternity Over Alleged Antisemitic Assault on Jewish Student

US State Department Planning Expanded Campaign Using ‘All Legal and Policy Tools’ to Combat ‘Antisemitic’ BDS Movement Against Israel

Memories of the Israeli Writer Aharon Appelfeld

Israeli and German Defense Ministries Holding ‘Strategic Dialogue,’ as Countries Mark 55 Years of Diplomatic Ties

With Israel Peace in the Offing, Abu Dhabi Tells Hotels to Offer Kosher Food Options to Guests

British-Iranian Aid Worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe Faces New Charge: State TV

September 9, 2020 3:54 pm
0

Jewish A Capella Group The Maccabeats Cover Popular Hebrew Song Ahead of Rosh Hashanah

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

The Maccabeats in their music video for Bashana Haba’a. Photo: Screenshot.

The Jewish a cappella group The Maccabeats released on Tuesday its rendition of a popular Hebrew song ahead of Rosh Hashanah, which begins on Sept. 18.

The group’s members filmed the music video for “Bashana Haba’a” (Hebrew for “In the Next Year”) from their respective homes, and also at the park, because of limitations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The clip showcases their families, including babies and kids, apples and honey and shofars.

The Maccabeats also added a few of their own lyrics in English that addressed social distancing — they sing, “Soon the day will arrive when we will sing together/And the distance will just disappear” — a wish for a healthy new year and a better future for their children.

Watch the video for “Bashana Haba’a” below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.