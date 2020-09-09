Jewish A Capella Group The Maccabeats Cover Popular Hebrew Song Ahead of Rosh Hashanah

The Jewish a cappella group The Maccabeats released on Tuesday its rendition of a popular Hebrew song ahead of Rosh Hashanah, which begins on Sept. 18.

The group’s members filmed the music video for “Bashana Haba’a” (Hebrew for “In the Next Year”) from their respective homes, and also at the park, because of limitations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The clip showcases their families, including babies and kids, apples and honey and shofars.

The Maccabeats also added a few of their own lyrics in English that addressed social distancing — they sing, “Soon the day will arrive when we will sing together/And the distance will just disappear” — a wish for a healthy new year and a better future for their children.

Watch the video for “Bashana Haba’a” below: