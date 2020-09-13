Sunday, September 13th | 25 Elul 5780

September 13, 2020 6:59 pm
Israeli ‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot Donates Thousands to ‘Real Wonder Girl’ Raising Money for Muscular Dystrophy

by Shiryn Ghermezian

Carmela Chillery-Watson in a screenshot from a video message for Gal Gadot that she posted on Twitter. Photo: Screenshot.

Israeli actress and “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot has donated more than $4,000 to the fundraising campaign of a 6-year-old British girl who suffers from a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy.

Carmela Chillery-Watson, who was diagnosed with LMNA Congenital Muscular Dystrophy (L-CMD) in 2017, is walking 300 kilometers in 30 days while dressed as her favorite superhero Wonder Woman to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK. Her mother, Lucy, said the young girl, from Devizes in Wiltshire, began her walking challenge with “specially designed crutches” on September 1, the BBC reported.

On Wednesday, Gadot posted on Twitter about Carmela, calling her “my real wonder girl.” She added, “You’re a true hero. So inspiring and strong. I hope one day we get to meet each other. Until then I’m sending you lots of love and a big big hug.”

The following day, Carmela’s initial £6,000 ($7,108) fundraising goal was met when Gadot donated £3,442 ($4,077). A spokeswoman for Muscular Dystrophy UK said that Warner Bros. confirmed “the donation was made by Gal Gadot,” the BBC said.

Carmela was “absolutely chuffed when she heard the news,” her mother said, adding, “We couldn’t believe it when we found out that Gal had made such a huge donation. We’re over the moon that we’ve smashed our target already.”

On Thursday, Carmela replied to Gadot’s Twitter message in a sweet video she uploaded onto her own Twitter account.

