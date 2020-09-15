Gaza Rockets Hit Southern Israel, Causing Injuries and Minor Damage

JNS.org – At least three rockets from the Gaza Strip were fired on southern Israel on Tuesday evening.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, two rockets were fired at Ashkelon and Ashdod, while a third was intercepted by the Iron Dome air-defense system.

Reports indicate that one rocket appears to have caused minor damage in Ashdod, while at least six people were treated for injuries as a result of the attack.

“Shrapnel from one of the rockets that were just launched at Israel fell in the city and caused damage to stores at a strip mall. The falling shrapnel, as well as the color red siren, caused panic and confusion among residents in the area. As a result, one pedestrian was moderately injured and five others sustained light injuries,” said United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yitzchak Ponfender, who was one of the first responders.

The rocket attack came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was at the White House to sign normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Hamas, the Palestinian terror group that controls Gaza, condemned the normalization deals.

“The normalization agreements between Bahrain, the UAE and the Zionist entity are not worth the paper they were written on,” said a Hamas spokesman. “Our people insists on continuing its struggle until it secures the return of all its rights.”