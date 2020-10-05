In Response to Rocket Fire, Israeli Air Force Strikes Hamas Target in Gaza

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck a Hamas target in the Gaza Strip on Monday, in response to a rocket fired from the coastal enclave into southern Israel earlier in the day.

In response to the rocket that was fired from Gaza into Israel earlier this evening, our aircraft just struck a Hamas target in Gaza. We will protect Israeli civilians from terror. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 5, 2020

The rocket hit an open area, causing no injuries or damage.

“We will protect Israeli civilians from terror,” the Israeli military vowed in a tweet.