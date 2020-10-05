Monday, October 5th | 17 Tishri 5781

October 5, 2020 3:24 pm
0

In Response to Rocket Fire, Israeli Air Force Strikes Hamas Target in Gaza

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A rocket launched toward Israel from the southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 24, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck a Hamas target in the Gaza Strip on Monday, in response to a rocket fired from the coastal enclave into southern Israel earlier in the day.

The rocket hit an open area, causing no injuries or damage.

“We will protect Israeli civilians from terror,” the Israeli military vowed in a tweet.

