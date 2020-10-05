Reports: Russia Willing to Sell Iran Advanced Air Defense Systems

i24 News – Russia is willing to sell Iran advanced S-400 air defense systems, Russian envoy to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan recently said.

As cited by Iran’s Fars News and Tasnim agencies, Dzhagaryan told the Resalat newspaper Saturday that Moscow “does not have any problem with selling S-400” to Iran.

He asserted that Russia already sold several batteries of the previous-generation system, S-300, to Iran in 2015; back then, the sale was made after the signing of the Iran nuclear deal, with Russia earlier freezing an accord to sell the system to Iran to stay in line with international sanctions.

Dzhagaryan stressed that from October 19, when the international embargo on conventional arms trade with Iran had expired, “there will be no problems with arms sales to Iran,” and Russia will be open to deals.

Related coverage Richard Schifter, Legendary US Jewish Diplomat and Human Rights Advocate, Dies at Age 97 Richard Schifter, one of the the US Jewish community's foremost diplomats and advocates, passed away on Sunday at the age...

Moscow will not be intimidated by US pressure, he proclaimed, while also taking a jab at the three EU countries — Germany, the UK and France — that rejected the US push for snapback sanctions on Tehran under the 2015 accord.

He said that while those countries stood against the US, they still continued to criticize Iran’s regional activities.

Operational since 2007, S-400 is the most advanced air defense in Russia’s arsenal. It features a range of 400 kilometers and is capable of taking on a broad range of targets.

After its involvement in Syria in 2015, Russia deployed several S-400 batteries in the war-torn country; according to some of the available reports, the system struggled to keep an eye on Israel’s F-35 advanced fighter jets.