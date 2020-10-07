Jewish Groups Hail Greek Court’s Decision to Brand Neo-Nazi Golden Dawn Party a Criminal Group

Wednesday, October 7th | 19 Tishri 5781

October 7, 2020 3:24 pm
0

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Presiding judge Maria Lepenioti attends a trial of leaders and members of the Golden Dawn far-right party, in a court in Athens, Greece, Oct. 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Alkis Konstantinidis.

Jewish groups are praising a Greek court’s decision on Wednesday to brand the neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn a criminal organization.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) tweeted, “We welcome the guilty verdict against the leaders of Greece’s neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn for leading a criminal organization & against a Golden Dawn member for the murder of a left-wing activist. This sends a clear signal that hate will not be tolerated.”

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) tweeted, “A court in #Athens has ruled that leaders of #Greece‘s far-right Golden Dawn party are guilty of running a criminal group. It is a historic verdict which delegitimizes the neo-Nazi organization and demonstrates the magnitude of the danger they pose.”

American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO David Harris tweeted, “Long-awaited & welcome decision by Greek court. Neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party has been declared a criminal organization. Its leaders are headed for jail. As a target of Golden Dawn, I know something about its methods. Justice has prevailed in #Greece.”

Sacha Roytman-Dratwa — director of the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM) — stated, “We warmly welcome today’s decision by the three-judge panel. Golden Dawn members have openly expressed neo-Nazi sentiments and denied the Holocaust. Such inciteful behavior inevitably leads to violence and tragedy.”

“Although the court’s decision is an important step, there is still plenty of work to be done in Greece and beyond,” he added. “Just days ago, a Jewish cemetery in Athens was desecrated with neo-Nazi slogans. The racism represented by Golden Dawn hasn’t disappeared. Hopefully, the court’s landmark ruling will encourage political and judicial leaders in other countries to redouble their efforts in combating anti-Semitism, racism and hatred wherever it is found.”

