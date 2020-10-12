Butler University Student Government Hosts Anti-Israel Art Exhibit, Zoom Call

JNS.org – The student government at Butler University in Indiana this week hosted a two-part BDS event and failed to pass a resolution condemning antisemitism.

The Oct. 6-8 event was titled “Boycott & Safe Protesting 101.”

It was hosted by the university’s Student Government Association’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Board, in partnership with the school’s branch of Students for Justice in Palestine.

Activities included an exhibit featuring anti-Israel artwork and a Zoom call with American Friends Service Committee employee Dalit Baum, an activist in the anti-Israel BDS movement.